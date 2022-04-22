U.S. Vice President Harris' chief of staff leaving, will be replaced by top adviser
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' chief of staff, Tina Flournoy, is departing the administration and will be replaced by top adviser Lorraine Voles, Harris said on Thursday.
"Tina has been a valued advisor and confidant to me and tremendous leader for the office," Harris said in a written statement announcing the change.
