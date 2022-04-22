Left Menu

Former Lok Sabha dy speaker admitted to hospital in Jharkhand

PTI | Khunti | Updated: 22-04-2022 14:35 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 14:35 IST
Former Lok Sabha dy speaker admitted to hospital in Jharkhand
  • Country:
  • India

Former Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha, Karia Munda, was admitted to hospital after he fainted at his home in Jharkhand's Khunti district, an official of the medical facility said.

Munda is stable and under observation, he said.

An eight-time MP from Khunti constituency, the Padma Vibhushan awardee became unconscious on Thursday night due to low blood sugar, and was admitted to the emergency ward, the official said.

A green corridor was created to take Munda to hospital.

The MP had been admitted to hospital on April 14, too, due to pneumonia and other health issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Make in India' route

For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Ma...

 India
2
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation
4
Rupee almost flat against US dollar in early trade

Rupee almost flat against US dollar in early trade

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022