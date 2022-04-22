Former Lok Sabha dy speaker admitted to hospital in Jharkhand

Former Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha, Karia Munda, was admitted to hospital after he fainted at his home in Jharkhand's Khunti district, an official of the medical facility said.

Munda is stable and under observation, he said.

An eight-time MP from Khunti constituency, the Padma Vibhushan awardee became unconscious on Thursday night due to low blood sugar, and was admitted to the emergency ward, the official said.

A green corridor was created to take Munda to hospital.

The MP had been admitted to hospital on April 14, too, due to pneumonia and other health issues.

