U.S. to expedite embassy in Solomon Islands -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 21:48 IST
The United States will expedite the opening of an embassy in the Solomon Islands, senior U.S. officials told Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, the White House said on Friday, days after the island nation announced a security pact with China. .

The administration officials' visit to Solomon Islands was the final leg of the trip across the Pacific by the delegation which was led by National Security Council Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell.

