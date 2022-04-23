Left Menu

On Gujarat poll task, BJP tells party workers to work without break for next six months

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while gearing up for Gujarat Assembly polls has asked party workers to continuously work for the next six months after May 4 without a break, said state party chief CR Patil on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2022 15:23 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 15:23 IST
Gujarat BJP president CR Patil (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
By Payal Mehta

After poll victory in four out of five states in the recently concluded Assembly polls, the BJP workers have been asked to gear up for next the big elections in Gujarat. "We want our party cadre to be energised and that is one of the reasons we have decided that May 1 being a public holiday we have decided not to hold any programs from May 1 to 4. This will be the only break that the party workers will get ahead of the poll battle for Gujarat," Patil told ANI.

"Be geared up to work non-stop for the next six months because we need to give our best, and that's the message conveyed to the party workers," Patil added. The state has already gotten into an election mode with Prime Minister Narendra Modi already having blown the poll bugle in the state, making two visits in the last two months and many more to follow in the forthcoming months.

Gujarat has had a slew of visitors not only politicians from within the state and Centre but also from foreign countries, including Prime Ministers of the United Kingdom and Mauritius Boris Johnson and Pravind Kumar Jugnauth respectively. Apart from the visits by PM Modi, there have been visits to the state by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is also an elected member of Parliament from Gandhinagar.

In the next fortnight or so, the BJP national president JP Nadda is also likely to tour the state and to gear up the party workers for the upcoming Gujarat elections. Gujarat has been a BJP bastion with the party now seeking its sixth term.

PM Narendra Modi has been the longest-serving chief minister of Gujarat for a total of 21 years. In September last year, the BJP adopted a complete makeover strategy and Bhupendra Patel replaced Vijay Rupani as the Chief Minister along with a complete makeover of the state Cabinet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

