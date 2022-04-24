JCC's President Amit Jogi says: Many unexplored talents within the Congress party

Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) President and former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Ajit Jogi's son, Amit Jogi told media persons on Saturday that the Congress party still have many unexplored talents and leadership within the party. "There is still so much talent and leadership in the Congress, which the party is not been using wisely," said Jogi. On being asked whether the inclusion of Prashant Kishor in the party will be proved beneficiary he said that he (Kishor) is a business person, who can turn a 1 Rupee task into 10 Rupees.

Adding further he stated, "If no one is willing to accept Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister, then someone else should be given a chance." Amit Jogi also said that he does not agree with PM Narendra Modi's remark about the existence of two types of people- patriots and family devotees- in the country.

"There are certain patriots in the Congress party too, who have parted their ways from family devotion. Those people should be brought forward," he said. Alleging the government of Chhattisgarh as the ATM of Congress, he said that the people of the state are furious because of the excessive corruption in the state.

"Earlier, despite ruling for 15 years in the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could not win even 15 seats (in 2018 assembly elections) because of the immense corruption during Raman government," he said. According to Jogi, during the tenure of PM Modi, the BJP could not perform as bad as it did in Chhattisgarh.

Although both the Congress and BJP have done a lot of corruption in the state, the BJP is still silent on the issue despite being the opposition. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)