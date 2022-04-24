Hubli violence: No need of UP, MP model, Karnataka model will be implemented says CM Bommai

Reacting to the party state president Nalin Kumar Kateel's remark on adopting the Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh model in the state to curb the riots, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that the state does not need UP,MP model but the Karnataka model will be implemented to investigate the Hubli incident. CM said, "We have not taken this violence as a normal incident. There is a conspiracy behind it. A larger crowd attacked the police station in a planned manner. The government has taken this violence very seriously and investigating the forces behind this incident who instigated it. There is no need of UP, MP model but the Karnataka model will be implemented in the investigation."

He assured that the administration will uncover the faces soon after the investigation and take strict actions against them. He said, "Police have collected much information on the basis of statements given by arrested persons. The government will take strict actions against them. The way we took actions in DJ Halli and KJ Halli cases, similar actions will be taken here as well. We are strengthening the case with legal actions," Bommai said.

With the arrest of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) corporator Nazeer Ahmed Honval, an All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader on Sunday, over 100 people have been arrested by the police in connection with the violence over a social media post in the district. Till April 22, police registered 12 cases in which 134 arrests have so far been made. (ANI)

