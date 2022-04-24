Left Menu

YSRCP hits out at Pawan Kalyan for 'baseless' allegations against Andhra govt

YSRCP came down heavily on Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan for making "baseless" comments against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in regard to tenant farmers and said the state government has been implementing various schemes for welfare and of tenant farmers.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 24-04-2022 21:53 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 21:53 IST
YSRCP hits out at Pawan Kalyan for 'baseless' allegations against Andhra govt
Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP came down heavily on Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan for making "baseless" comments against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in regard to tenant farmers and said the state government has been implementing various schemes for welfare and of tenant farmers. Speaking to the media at the party central office here on Sunday, Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu said, Pawan Kalyan had forgotten Chandrababu's deceit to the farmers, who were left in neck-deep debts, as Naidu failed to keep his promise to waive farm loans and asked Pawan why he didn't question Naidu then.

He said Chandrababu Naidu has been trying to bait the Kapu community with Pawan Kalyan and added that Pawan Kalyan never wanted to come to power but to help Naidu become Chief Minister. He asserted that Pawan Kalyan is a foster son of Naidu and dared him to contest solo in the next general elections. He said Pawan has been doing Rytu Bharosa Yatra under the direction of Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju and with the financial aid of Naidu and reminded that the state government has provided compensation to 480 farmers who have committed suicide during the previous government.

Meanwhile, speaking at a separate press conference in Vishakapatnam, Industries, IT, Investment and Infrastructure Minister Gudivada Amarnath said termed the allegations levelled against the state government by Pawan Kalyan as "baseless and meaningless" and said the latter doesn't have the moral right to speak about farmers and it was Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who has been implementing various schemes for the welfare and development of farmers. The minister asserted that Pawan has been working under the influence of Naidu and parroting his script for their vested interests. He said the charges filed against the Chief Minister were due to the conspiracies of TDP and Congress and added that people didn't believe in them and thus rejected Congress in 2014 and TDP in 2019. He flayed Pawan that he doesn't even know the difference between 'arrest' and 'conviction'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

 China
2
Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRISE

Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRIS...

 Global
3
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
4
NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than previous

NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022