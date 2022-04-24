Macron supporters erupt in cheers as projections show French president re-elected
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-04-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 23:42 IST
- Country:
- France
Cheers erupted at the foot of the Eiffel Tower where supporters of President Emmanuel Macron celebrated his re-election on Sunday, moments after first projections showed he had won the vote by a comfortable margin.
Boos and whistles broke out at the campaign party of his far-right challenger Marine Le Pen.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
