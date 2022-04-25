Left Menu

TN BJP workers protest against removal of PM's portrait from town panchayat office

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 25-04-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 20:19 IST
TN BJP workers protest against removal of PM's portrait from town panchayat office
  • Country:
  • India

Around 500 BJP workers on Monday protested at the district collectorate here condemning the removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's portrait in Vellalore town panchayat office by a DMK councillor a couple of days ago.

The agitators led by BJP Tamil Nadu treasurer S R Sekhar and South District President K Vasantharajan raised slogans condemning the councillor's act and demanded that the portrait be placed back in the office immediately.

In a petition submitted to the collector, Vasantharajan wanted the administration to take steps to place the PM's portrait in all town panchayat offices in the district or allow the party workers to carry it out.

The workers also demanded a case be registered against councillor Kanagaraj and another DMK worker for removing the portrait.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
2
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
3
11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022