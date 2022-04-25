TN BJP workers protest against removal of PM's portrait from town panchayat office
- Country:
- India
Around 500 BJP workers on Monday protested at the district collectorate here condemning the removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's portrait in Vellalore town panchayat office by a DMK councillor a couple of days ago.
The agitators led by BJP Tamil Nadu treasurer S R Sekhar and South District President K Vasantharajan raised slogans condemning the councillor's act and demanded that the portrait be placed back in the office immediately.
In a petition submitted to the collector, Vasantharajan wanted the administration to take steps to place the PM's portrait in all town panchayat offices in the district or allow the party workers to carry it out.
The workers also demanded a case be registered against councillor Kanagaraj and another DMK worker for removing the portrait.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
