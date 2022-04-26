Left Menu

U.N. chief tells Russia that Ukraine ceasefire is needed as soon as possible

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 16:04 IST
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Image Credit: ANI

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in Moscow on Tuesday that conditions for a ceasefire in Ukraine should be created as soon as possible.

"We are extremely interested in finding ways in order to create the conditions for effective dialogue, create the conditions for a ceasefire as soon as possible, create the conditions for a peaceful solution", Guterres said at a meeting with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

He was later due to meet President Vladimir Putin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

