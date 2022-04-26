U.N. chief tells Russia that Ukraine ceasefire is needed as soon as possible
Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 16:04 IST
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in Moscow on Tuesday that conditions for a ceasefire in Ukraine should be created as soon as possible.
"We are extremely interested in finding ways in order to create the conditions for effective dialogue, create the conditions for a ceasefire as soon as possible, create the conditions for a peaceful solution", Guterres said at a meeting with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
He was later due to meet President Vladimir Putin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vladimir Putin
- Sergei Lavrov
- Ukraine
- Guterres
- Moscow
- Antonio Guterres
- U.N.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TOP WRAP 1-Ukraine prepares for Russian assault, calls for more support
TOP WRAP 10-As battle looms in Ukraine's east, Austrian leader to meet Putin
War to slash Ukraine's GDP output by over 45%, World Bank forecasts
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
ILO and IMO call for urgent action to protect seafarers trapped in Ukraine