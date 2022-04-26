Mexico says U.S. asked for Biden-Lopez Obrador call on Friday
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 26-04-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 20:15 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that the U.S. government had asked for the planned virtual meeting on Friday that will take place between him and U.S. President Joe Biden.
Earlier, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Twitter that the meeting would focus on the upcoming Summit of the Americas, and issues of bilateral interest such as migration and economic development in Central America.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Musk polls followers on converting Twitter HQ to homeless shelter; Bezos likes idea
Musk polls followers on converting Twitter HQ to homeless shelter; Bezos like idea
Twitter's top shareholder Elon Musk decides not to join board
Elon Musk decides not to join Twitter board
Billionaire Elon Musk will no longer be joining Twitter's board of directors per CEO Parag Agrawal, who tweeted the news, reports AP.