Union Min asks Sanjay Rout to prove 'LS MP Navneet Rana has underworld link' charge

Union Minister Raosaheb Patil Danve on Wednesday lashed out at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for accusing Lok Sabha MP from Amravati Navneet Rana of links with the underworld. The Minister asked Raut to present evidence, saying mere allegations won't work.

Earlier in the day, Raut alleged that the 'underworld' mafia is the mastermind behind the larger conspiracy to harm the law and order situation of Maharashtra through controversies like loudspeakers and Hanuman Chalisa. "Underworld connection of Amravati MP Navneet Rana has come up. There is a larger conspiracy to disturb the peace and tranquillity of Maharashtra through controversies like loudspeakers and Hanuman Chalisa," said Raut.

He claimed that these controversies were hatched and funded by the underworld mafias. "The conspiracy was planned and financially backed by the underworld. Through these people (Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana), the underworld wanted to create their terror here (Maharashtra)," Raut said.

The Union Minister further slammed the state government for doing politics by using the police. "Maharashtra Police have a name in this country, but due to small reasons, they are losing their reputation. The MP-MLA couple did not commit such a big crime for which they have been imposed with sedition law," Danve said.

"It is not right to slap a sedition case on them (Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana) at all. It is wrong to defame the police and do politics in their name," he said. He said, reciting Hanuman Chalisa in the country cannot be a crime, anyone can read it.

"The couple said they will chant Hanuman Chalisa by visiting Matoshree. We do not support it but the politics that is being done around this is wrong," he added. (ANI)

