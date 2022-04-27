WB post-poll violence: Lawyers' group to meet Prez, take out protest march on Apr 29

A delegation of 10 advocates, who are part of an association named 'Lawyers for Justice', said on Wednesday they will meet President Ram Nath Kovind on April 29 to demand justice for the victims of post-poll violence in West Bengal last year.

Addressing a press conference, the association's convener Kabir Shankar Bose said a candle light tribute march has also been organised for families of the victims, from Patiala House Court to Tilak Marg on Friday.

''We will meet the President on April 29 to demand justice for the victims of post-poll violence in West Bengal,'' Bose said.

The march will be taken out in Delhi as journalists in West Bengal have been ''barred'' from interacting with the victims, he alleged, adding it wants the media in the national capital to ''hear their plight''.

''Post May 2, 2021, (announcement of West Bengal Assembly election results), a reign of unprecedented terror, lawlessness and violence was unleashed by goons and anti-socials actively supported by the ruling dispensation and the political party in power in the state,'' he alleged.

The association claimed that violence, loot, arson, rapes and murder cases in the West Bengal are constantly being transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) because ''the Calcutta High Court has no faith in the West Bengal administration and the state police''.

''There have been internal displacements, sexual assaults, rapes and murders after the election results were declared. Recently, about 20 members were locked in a house and burnt alive in Rampurhat, a minor was gang-raped in Hanskhali in Nadia district, elected councillors of opposition parties were shot dead in broad day light. The Calcutta High Court deemed it fit to order CBI investigation into all these cases,'' Bose said.

