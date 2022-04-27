Left Menu

Prisoner swap talks with Russia strictly focused on detainees, not on diplomacy - U.S. officials

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-04-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 19:00 IST
Prisoner swap talks with Russia strictly focused on detainees, not on diplomacy - U.S. officials
  • United States

The talks that led to the release of U.S. citizen Trevor Reed, a former U.S. Marine detained in Russia since 2019, strictly focused on securing his freedom and was not the start of a broader diplomatic conversation, senior administration officials said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in a briefing call, the officials said Reed was on his way to being reunited with his parents in the United States and that he was in good spirits. They also said Biden commuted the sentence of Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian pilot convicted in the United States for conspiracy to smuggle cocaine into the country.

