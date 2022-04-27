Arvind Kejriwal to hold rally in Gujarat on May 1

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will hold a rally in Bharuch, Gujarat on May 1. He will address 'Adivasi Sankalp Mahasammelan' jointly with Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) chief Chhotu Vasava.

On April 2, Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held a roadshow in Ahmedabad. Earlier on that day, Kejriwal and Mann visited Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat. Gujarat will go for assembly polls this year.

AAP's Gujarat hope has been fuelled by its performance in the February 2021 Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) polls in which BJP won 93 seats, while Aam Aadmi Party bagged 27 seats in the Surat Municipal Corporation election and Congress drew a blank. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)