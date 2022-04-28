BJP leader Aparajita Sarangi takes on Puri MP over heritage corridor project

The Puri heritage corridor project row intensified on Wednesday with senior BJP leader Aparajita Sarangi and Puri BJD MP Pinaki Mishra engaging in a verbal duel over the digging of huge pits close to Shree Jagannath Temple here. Sarangi, the BJP MP from Bhubaneswar, claimed that the state government has dug 30-feet deep pits in the restricted zone without permission from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), while Mishra countered the allegation, saying that no rules are being violated and all works are being conducted legally as per norms. Though the opposition BJP maintained a distance from the heritage corridor row, Sarangi on Wednesday marched to the pilgrim town with her supporters, despite the refusal of permission by the local administration on the padayatra, called by a local outfit. The BJP parliamentarian on Tuesday had announced that she would visit Puri to have ‘darshan’ of the trinity- Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath, as a devotee.

Sarangi was on her way to the temple town with her supporters when she was stopped by the police in Kathapolo area, about 20 km from Puri.

She was requested to either proceed alone or go with a few supporters for having a darshan of Lord Jagannath.

Sarangi and her supporters rejected the request and started walking towards Puri following which they were taken in government vehicles to reach the pilgrim town. They alighted from the vehicles at the Medical Chhak of Puri town from where they walked 1.5 km to reach the temple. Annoyed over the administration’s restrictions on her visit to Puri, Sarangi sought to know the reason behind the “government’s fear”. “No permission is required for darshan of Lord Jagannath. If the Odisha government is on the right path, why is it so afraid?” asked Sarangi, who has been protesting the digging of the area around the temple. Raising questions on the transparency in the implementation of the heritage corridor project, she told reporters, “Which engineer or structural expert came up with this idea to dig up pits close to the temple for construction of a few toilets? We need the ASI to respond. Transparency is missing. We are worried about the temple’s safety.” Pointing out that she has raised the issue in the Lok Sabha, Sarangi said this is not a party programme and workers of all parties had assembled on their own.

She claimed even Puri MP Pinaki Mishra is not aware of the proposed renovation and therefore he told the Lok Sabha that only three toilets are being constructed in the restricted zone of the temple. “When the Puri MP has no clue about the construction work, how will the common people of Odisha know about it. All Odias have the responsibility for the safety and security of Srimandir and the government is answerable to them,” said Sarangi.

Refuting Sarangi’s allegations, the BJD MP accused her of doing politics in the name of Lord Jagannath. “Being a former bureaucrat, how can she think that the government and all officers concerned would do anything without necessary approval? Everything has been done in consonance with rules, regulations, and the law,” Mishra said.

Mishra also alleged that Sarangi has been trying to create her own space in the party by making politics in the name of Lord Jagannath. “No one has succeeded by dragging Lord Jagannath into politics,” he said.

The Puri MP, who is also a lawyer in the Supreme Court said: “The Orissa High Court has already conducted two hearings in the matter. Had there been irregularities, would it not have given a stay order?” On Sarangi’s remark that he was unaware of the corridor project, Mishra challenged the Bhubaneswar MP to participate in an open debate on the issue.

