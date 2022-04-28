PM Modi asks Council of Ministers to ensure maximum utilisation of Union Budget

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the Council of Ministers to ensure maximum utilisation of the Union Budget along with reviewing the same on a quarterly basis, said the sources. In a meeting chaired by the Prime Minister on Wednesday evening, it is learnt that a detailed presentation was made to him by senior bureaucrats on several issues.

According to the sources, PM Modi also advised the Ministers to continue their focus on minimum government and maximum governance. The Prime Minister stressed on the delivery of duties of every Minister in the Council to make sure that the *staff* deployed in the ministries utilise their potential to their optimum, said the sources.

It is also learnt that PM Modi asked his colleagues to ensure that schemes like Swanidhi Yojana reach the maximum number of people on the ground because it has an impact from the rural to the urban areas. The Prime Minister also called for the scrapping of the redundant laws at the earliest, said the sources.

PM Modi suggested that a regular meeting should be conducted at least once a month or once in six weeks by way of the Council of Ministers meeting so that they can discuss issues concerning people. The council of ministers meeting which began at about 4 o'clock went on for more than four hours in which five presentations were made. (ANI)

