Former Goa minister files complaint against ex-state chief of RSS over 'provocative' remarks

Former Goa minister Francisco Mickky Pacheco on Friday lodged a police complaint against Subhash Velingkar, former state unit chief of the RSS, accusing of making statements aimed at creating disharmony between two communities.

Pacheco alleged that during a press conference of the Hindu Raksha Maha Aghadi on Thursday, Velingkar had said that St Francis Xavier should not be revered as the patron saint of Goa, as he was involved in atrocities during the inquisition, and Lord Parshuram was the real ''Goencho Saib'' (patron saint of Goa).

Following the statement, the former tourism minister lodged a complaint at Colva police station in south Goa. Addressing the media, Velingkar had claimed that Portuguese officials and bootlickers were the ones who came up with the title ''Goencho Saib'' and that the true ''Goencho Saib'' was not St Francis Xavier but Lord Parshuram.

Pacheco alleged that Velingkar has spewed venom with the sole aim of creating communal disharmony.

''He has therefore committed offences under sections 153 (A, B) (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 295 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 505 of IPC and ought to be booked immediately,'' Pacheco stated in his complaint.

Pacheco further alleged that Velingkar is a ''threat to national security and appears to be playing at the behest of some enemies not only to create enmity between communities, but also create civil unrest to destabilise the nation''.

When contacted, a senior police officer said that the complaint is being examined and will be referred to higher authorities.