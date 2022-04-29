Left Menu

Congress blames BJP for power crisis in Jharkhand

Blaming the BJP for the ongoing power crisis in Jharkhand, Congress spokesperson Rakesh Sinha on Friday alleged that despite being in power in the state for 17 years, the BJP could not provide infrastructure to the state, further accusing it of corruption.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 29-04-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 16:20 IST
Congress spokesperson Rakesh Sinha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Blaming the BJP for the ongoing power crisis in Jharkhand, Congress spokesperson Rakesh Sinha on Friday alleged that despite being in power in the state for 17 years, the BJP could not provide infrastructure to the state, further accusing it of corruption. While speaking to ANI on the ongoing 'power crisis' in the state (despite the availability of sufficient coal reserves), Sinha said, "the BJP raising questions on Jharkhand's infrastructure shows where its ethics lie."

He said that the members of the BJP should understand that it has been 22 years since the state was formed and it was ruled by BJP for 17 years. "But what have they done in these years? They have given nothing in the name of infrastructure to the state. Rather, they kept indulging in corrupt activities, instead of providing infrastructure to the state," he alleged.

"The Chief Minister (Hemant Soren) is sensitive to the ongoing power crisis and has spoken to various officials of the power department," he said. Asserting that the government is taking the issue of power crisis in the state very seriously, Sinha assured that the problems developed in the state due to unavailability of coal will be resolved soon and the adequate supply of power will be resumed soon.

According to the central government, in March 2022, the growth in energy demand was observed at around 8.9 per cent, and it is likely to reach about 215-220 GW in May-June. In the month of March this year, the growth in energy demand has been around 8.9 per cent.

Further, the demand is expected to reach about 215-220 GW in the months of May-June. Meanwhile, on Monday, RK Singh, Union Minister for Power met Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and discussed the measures to enhance efficiency in coal transport to power plants.

Indian Railways have also ramped up the coal transportation resulting in 32 per cent more coal freight loading between September 2021 and March 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

