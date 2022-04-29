Left Menu

Karnataka Cabinet expansion: Basavaraj Bommai to meet Amit Shah on May 3

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Bengaluru on May 3 ahead of the likely cabinet expansion in the state.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 29-04-2022 16:59 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 16:59 IST
Karnataka Cabinet expansion: Basavaraj Bommai to meet Amit Shah on May 3
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with Union Minister Amit Shah (Centre) (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Bengaluru on May 3 ahead of the likely cabinet expansion in the state. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said he would discuss inducting new faces with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Amit Shah is likely to visit Bengaluru on May 3 and I would try to use the opportunity to seek an audience to discuss cabinet expansion," Bommai said today. Speaking to reporters after attending the programme to launch the new products of JS Group of companies, he said, "I am heading to Delhi today evening to attend the conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of all States. I have not discussed cabinet expansion with the party top brass. The party leadership will take the decision at an appropriate time."

On July 28, 2021, BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai was sworn in as the 23rd chief minister of Karnataka. Basavaraj Bommai took the oath to the chief minister's office in the presence of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan. Since then, the Cabinet expansion in the state is due to be held. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
3
Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

 United States
4
Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - sources

Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - so...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022