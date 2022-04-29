Left Menu

Won't allow anyone disturb peace, harmony in Punjab: AAP after group clash in Patiala

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday condemned the clashes between two groups in Patiala district of Punjab and asserted that it will not allow anyone disturb peace and harmony in the state.The party, which rules Punjab, also demanded that all miscreants must be brought to book and punished. Local authorities announced an 11-hour curfew in Punjabs Patiala district on Friday after four people were injured when two groups clashed over an anti-Khalistan march.The curfew will be enforced between 7 pm Friday and 6 am Saturday.Strongly condemned the clash between the two political groups in Patiala.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 19:30 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday condemned the clashes between two groups in Patiala district of Punjab and asserted that it will not allow ''anyone'' disturb peace and harmony in the state.

The party, which rules Punjab, also demanded that ''all miscreants must be brought to book and punished.'' Local authorities announced an 11-hour curfew in Punjab's Patiala district on Friday after four people were injured when two groups clashed over an "anti-Khalistan march".

The curfew will be enforced between 7 pm Friday and 6 am Saturday.

''Strongly condemned the clash between the two political groups in Patiala. We'll not allow anyone to disturb peace and harmony. All miscreants must be brought to book and punished,'' AAP's poll strategist and co-in charge of party's political affairs in Punjab, Sandeep Pathak, said in a tweet. The clash took place outside the Kali Mata temple when members of an outfit that calls itself "Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray)" began a ''Khalistan Murdabad March''.

Some Sikh activists, including Nihangs, took out another march against the Sena event.

Near the Kali Mata temple, the two groups came face to face and hurled stones at each other. The temple gates were locked and police deployed in large numbers to prevent the situation from escalating further in the city, police said.

A Sena leader said the outfit had planned the march as a reply to the announcement by Sikhs for Justice to mark the 'foundation day of Khalistan" on April 29.

Patiala Inspector General of Police Rakesh Agarwal told reporters that the situation was now under control.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann termed the incident unfortunate and said he was in touch with the state police chief.

He said Punjab's peace and harmony were of utmost importance.

