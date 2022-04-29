Masterminds of political parties involved in Patiala clashes will not be spared: Raghav Chadha

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Friday termed the violent clash in Punjab's Patiala as 'unfortunate', and said that the "masterminds" of these political parties--Shiv Sena, Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal, will not be spared. Speaking to ANI, Chadha said, "I want to clarify that this unfortunate violent clash in Patiala today was not between two groups but the workers of two political parties - on one side, there were people from Shiv Sena and Congress and on the other side, people from Shiromani Akali Dal."

He said that the anti-social elements of both parties got involved in this clash, created violence and attempted to soil the atmosphere of Punjab. "Any person attempting to disturb Punjab's peace will not be spared. Police have restored law and order immediately." Chadha said.

Further, the AAP MP informed that several people have been arrested in the matter. "Punjab government and police will take strict action against those behind this violence. The masterminds of these political parties will not be spared," he said.

Punjab Finance Minister Advocate Harpal Singh Cheema also condemned the clashes and said, "I strongly condemn the clashes that took place in Patiala today. Appealing all sections of society to follow the path of peace and humanity." A curfew has been imposed in Punjab's Patiala where violent clashes took place between two groups earlier today leaving four persons injured. The curfew will remain in force from 7 pm on Friday till 6 am on Saturday (April 30).

Earlier today, a tense situation prevailed in Patiala after stones were hurled and swords were brandished as clashes broke out between two groups near Kali Mata temple in the city. The clash broke out when the Shiv Sena was carrying out a march, under the supervision of Punjab Shiv Sena working president Harish Singla without permission.

As per Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Patiala Nanak Singh, four people have been injured in the clash.A curfew has been imposed in Punjab's Patiala where violent clashes took place between two groups earlier today leaving four persons injured. The SSP also apprised that the groups did not have permission for the processions."Police took suitable action, both the groups were intimated earlier that they aren't allowed to take out a procession. They sought permission but were refused. Four people were injured and an investigation is underway," Nanak Singh said

Condemning the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann called it "unfortunate" and assured his government will not let anyone create disturbance in the state. "The incident of clashes in Patiala is deeply unfortunate. I spoke with DGP, peace has been restored in the area. We're closely monitoring the situation and won't let anyone create disturbance in the State. Punjab's peace and harmony are of utmost importance," the chief minister tweeted. (ANI)

