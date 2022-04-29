Video showing MLA scolding doctors over girl’s death surfaces

Uttar Pradesh's Bansdih MLA Ketki Singh was on Friday seen in a video scolding government doctors over the death of a child due to the alleged lack of treatment for snakebite.

A Nishad Party leader who was elected on the BJP BJP symbol, Singh is seen scolding doctors at a community health centre in her constituency and asking its chief medical officer to get the nine-year-old girl’s death probed.

Singh aide Ajit Kumar Mishra said the MLA reached the CHC on April 27 following victim Ruchi’s death two days earlier due to lack of treatment after she was bitten by some poisonous snake. The girl’s father Lalji Gupta, a resident of Handia Kala village in the Bansdih assembly segment, had rushed his daughter to the CHC with a bleeding right foot following the snakebite, said Mishra.

He said at the CHC, the attending doctor Rahul Kumar got the girl’s foot washed and finding no sign of any snakebite there, referred the girl to the district hospital.

The girl’s father then rushed her to the district hospital but she was declared brought dead there, Msihra said, adding no treatment was given to the girl during the entire period.

He said the MLA took the incident very seriously and reached the CHC and scolded the doctor.

In the video, the MLA could be heard telling the doctor mockingly that he was adding to her reputation.

At this, the doctor is heard retorting that no anti-venom injection could have been administered without confirmation of snakebite.

The BJP MLA was not satisfied with his reply, Mishra said.

Meanwhile, the District Health Department’s Surveillance Officer, Dr Abhishek Kumar, said the chief medical officer is probing the matter himself.

He added that after the probe, its report will be handed over to the district administration, government and the MLA. Early this week, Ketki Singh had figured in another video scolding and threatening a revenue official in her constituency for getting demolished a newly built structure of a house on government land.

