Yogi Adityanath meets Amit Shah in Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2022 14:58 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 14:58 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, HMO India said, "Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah."

The Chief Minister visited Delhi for the second time after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive term. Earlier, he met Shah in the second week of April. Adityanath was then accompanied by his deputies Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak.

During his last visit to the national capital, the delegation discussed the development and governance initiatives undertaken in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

