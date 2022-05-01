Chhattisgarh CM Baghel to embark on tour of 90 Assembly segments from May 4

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will embark on a marathon tour of all 90 Assembly constituencies of the state from May 4 to seek a direct feedback from people about the implementation of his government's schemes and functioning of public offices. The CM's campaign is crucial for the ruling Congress in the wake of state Assembly polls due next year and it would also be a litmus test for bureaucrats, according to political analysts.

During the tour, Baghel's first destination will be the tribal-dominated Balrampur district in Surguja division, a government official said.

Preparations are underway in full swing by the authorities and departments concerned for the CM's visit, he said.

"During the tour, Baghel will make surprise visits to any three villages in each Assembly constituency and take stock of civic facilities available there. He will also review the status of implementation of government schemes and the ongoing development works,'' the official said.

The CM will carry out an inspection of the functioning of tehsil offices, police stations, district offices, schools, anganwadis (state-run women and child care centres) and health care centres and the availability of basic infrastructure like roads, water, and electricity, he said.

Baghel will also directly interact with villagers, eminent people and public representatives to take a direct feedback about the implementation of various schemes and functioning of his government in their respective areas, the official said.

As per the proposed schedule, Baghel will visit a constituency and spend the night there. He will be accompanied by local MLA and minister in-charge of the district.

Senior administrative officers at the divisional level have been asked to ensure work discipline and presence of government employees during the CM's tour, the official said.

Senior journalist and political analyst R Krishna Das termed the CM's tour as a "meticulously planned" campaign in the wake of the state elections due next year. The CM will get the ground report of schemes launched by his government since coming to power and demands of the people, he said. By the time the CM's campaign ends, monsoon rains will lash the state and the infrastructure development work will come to a halt for three to four months. ''The results, that could help the CM's party, would be known only by next year,'' Das claimed.

"This first such campaign by Baghel will also be a litmus test for bureaucrats," he added.

Notably, state Health and Family Welfare Minister T S Singh Deo, who was involved in a power tussle with CM Baghel last year, will also kick off his tour covering four districts from May 4. He will visit Dantewada, Bastar, Kanker and Dhamtari districts till May 7, hold review meetings of his departments and also meet members of social organisations and NGOs.

