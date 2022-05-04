Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 16:46 IST
Amit Shah in Bengal for two days as BJP looks to bounce back
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will meet his party's West Bengal leaders, including all MPs and MLAs, address a public rally and visit forward areas along the Indo-Bangladesh border during his two-day tour of the state from Thursday.

His several programmes include a visit to the India-Bangladesh border area of Teen Bigha to interact with BSF personnel and a cultural event in Kolkata to celebrate the inscription of 'Durga Puja' on the Unesco list of intangible cultural heritage, both on Friday, official sources said. Shah's visit to West Bengal comes at a time when the party looks to tone up its organisational machinery in the state, which has seen internal squabbles and defections since the 2021 assembly poll results.

BJP sources said he will also visit the RSS office there. State BJP leaders are looking at Shah's visit, his first since last year's elections, to boost the morale of party workers, allegedly at the receiving end of strongarm tactics of the ruling Trinamool Congress, address internal dissension and lay out a strategy for the party to recover its lost ground.

Following its big win in the polls, the TMC has poached on BJP members, including some MPs and MLAs, with the saffron party accusing the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led party of unleashing violence against its workers.

On Thursday, Shah will flag off a boat ambulance at a floating Border Out Post (BOP) at Sutluj, lay the foundation stone of the 'Maitri Museum and Prahari Sammelan' in Haridaspur and address a public meeting in Siliguri in the evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

