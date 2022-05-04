Left Menu

Serbia must push on with reforms to join EU, says Germany's Scholz

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 04-05-2022 22:16 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 22:16 IST
Serbia must press ahead with its reforms if it is to realise its aspirations of joining the European Union, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday, making clear he wanted all Western Balkan countries to join the bloc.

"For Serbia it is important that it continues its path of reforms and that includes on media freedom and fighting organised crime," said Scholz at a joint news conference with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

