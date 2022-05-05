UK says action needed to strengthen governance in British Virgin Islands

Britain said on Thursday action was needed to strengthen the foundations of governance in the British Virgin Islands, following a visit by overseas territories minister Amanda Milling to discuss the findings of a critical report.

"It isn't a question of whether something should be done, it is a question of what should be done, action is needed now to strengthen the foundations of the territory," Milling said in a video on Facebook.

Last week a report into governance in the British overseas territory said it should have its constitution suspended, its elected government dissolved, and effectively be ruled from London.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)