UK says action needed to strengthen governance in British Virgin Islands
- United Kingdom
Britain said on Thursday action was needed to strengthen the foundations of governance in the British Virgin Islands, following a visit by overseas territories minister Amanda Milling to discuss the findings of a critical report.
"It isn't a question of whether something should be done, it is a question of what should be done, action is needed now to strengthen the foundations of the territory," Milling said in a video on Facebook.
Last week a report into governance in the British overseas territory said it should have its constitution suspended, its elected government dissolved, and effectively be ruled from London.
