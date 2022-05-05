Left Menu

U.S. working on uranium strategy, weighs ban on Russian imports- Granholm

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Thursday that the United States should not be sending any more money to Russia when asked whether the administration would move to ban imports of Russian uranium.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-05-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 20:26 IST
U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Thursday that the United States should not be sending any more money to Russia when asked whether the administration would move to ban imports of Russian uranium. Republican Senator John Barrasso, the top Republican on the Senate energy committee, asked Granholm at a hearing on President Joe Biden's proposed FY2023 budget whether the president would ban imports of uranium used for U.S. nuclear energy as a way to further weaken Russia.

"I'll let the president make that statement but I can say that this is a point on which I think we have a lot of agreement - We should not be sending any money to Russia for any American energy or for any other reason," she said. She said the Energy Department is currently working on a broad uranium strategy to ensure steady uranium supply to the US civilian nuclear fleet.

