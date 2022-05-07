Tell us about Rohingyas, Bangladeshis residing illegally: BJP urges Delhiites

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Saturday asked residents of the city inform the party about Rohingyas and Bangladeshis living illegally here so that action could be taken against them.

He claimed that around five lakh Rohingyas and Bangladeshis live in the city.

''Delhi people will have to come forward to deal with the problem of illegal Rohingyas and Bangladeshis living in Delhi,'' he said in a press conference.

''We appeal to the people of Delhi to tell us about the illegal Rohingyas and Bangladeshis settled near their area. The municipal corporations will take action against encroachment by them and we will also approach the police for action against them,'' Gupta said.

The Delhi BJP chief alleged that the AAP leaders, including its MLAs, were working towards identity cards such as AADHAAR and voter IDs to all the Rohingyas and Bangladeshis for vested interests.

