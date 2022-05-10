Dismiss Jai Ram Thakur govt in HP: AAP to Guv
The Aam Aadmi Party AAP on Tuesday demanded that the Himachal Pradesh governor dismiss the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government over deteriorating law and order in the state. Earlier, AAP workers led by its organising secretary, Satendra Tongar, held a demonstration outside the Shimla deputy commissioners office as part of its statewide protest against deteriorating law and order in the state.
- Country:
- India
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday demanded that the Himachal Pradesh governor dismiss the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government over ''deteriorating'' law and order in the state. In a memorandum addressed to the governor and submitted to the Shimla additional district magistrate, the party demanded the immediately dismissal of the government. Earlier, AAP workers led by its organising secretary, Satendra Tongar, held a demonstration outside the Shimla deputy commissioner's office as part of its statewide protest against ''deteriorating'' law and order in the state. On this occasion, state AAP spokesperson Gaurav Sharma alleged that law and order has deteriorated in the state as anti-national forces were putting up Khalistani flags at the outer gate of the Assembly in Dharamshala. PTI DJI ANB ANB
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Many sporting giants have gone through this phase, says Rohit Sharma after poor run at IPL 2022
Shikhar Dhawan surpasses Rohit Sharma for most runs against a single opponent in IPL
Aayush Sharma joins Salman Khan in 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'
Aayush Sharma joins Salman Khan in 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'
Fire breaks out at HRTC workshop in Shimla, no injury reported