Dismiss Jai Ram Thakur govt in HP: AAP to Guv

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 10-05-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 19:11 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday demanded that the Himachal Pradesh governor dismiss the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government over ''deteriorating'' law and order in the state. In a memorandum addressed to the governor and submitted to the Shimla additional district magistrate, the party demanded the immediately dismissal of the government. Earlier, AAP workers led by its organising secretary, Satendra Tongar, held a demonstration outside the Shimla deputy commissioner's office as part of its statewide protest against ''deteriorating'' law and order in the state. On this occasion, state AAP spokesperson Gaurav Sharma alleged that law and order has deteriorated in the state as anti-national forces were putting up Khalistani flags at the outer gate of the Assembly in Dharamshala. PTI DJI ANB ANB

