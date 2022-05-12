Left Menu

Law Minister has no authority to draw any 'arbitrary Lakshman Rekha': Chidambaram

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2022 10:22 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 10:21 IST
Law Minister has no authority to draw any 'arbitrary Lakshman Rekha': Chidambaram
Congress leader P Chidambaram. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday hit back at Law Minister Kiren Rijiju over his remarks after the Supreme Court put on hold the application of sedition law, saying he has no authority to draw any ''arbitrary Lakshman Rekha''.

As the Supreme Court put on hold the application of sedition law, Rijiju invoked ''Lakshman Rekha'' guiding different institutions, including the Executive and the Judiciary, and said no one should cross their ''boundary''.

Reacting to his remarks, Chidambaram said the Law Minister of India has no authority to draw any ''arbitrary Lakshman Rekha'' and should read Article 13 of the Constitution.

''The Legislature cannot make a law, nor can a law be allowed to remain on the statute book, that violates the Fundamental Rights. The sedition law, in the view of many legal scholars, violates Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution,'' the former Union minister said on Twitter.

''All the King's horses and all the King's men cannot save that law,'' Chidambaram said in a swipe at the Centre.

Congress on Wednesday hailed the Supreme Court's decision to put on hold the sedition law, saying a clear-cut message has gone to subjugators of dissent that ''you can no longer suppress the voice of truth'' and those critical of the government must be heard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets don’t

NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets d...

 Norway
2
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global
3
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea

Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Ko...

 Thailand
4
Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million 'mindblowing'; Half of Shanghai achieves 'zero COVID'; city presses on with 'unsustainable' fight and more

Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022