Yellen to meet Polish prime minister at start of trip to G7 finance meeting

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-05-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 21:41 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday will meet with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to discuss the Ukraine war's impact on Poland's economy as part of a week-long trip that also will take her to Brussels and a G7 finance leaders meeting in Germany.

The Treasury said in a statement that while in Warsaw, Yellen will "express her gratitude for the generosity Poland has shown in welcoming refugees" and will discuss the rising threat of food insecurity and a global minimum tax deal that will raise critical revenues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

