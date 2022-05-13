Yellen to meet Polish prime minister at start of trip to G7 finance meeting
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday will meet with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to discuss the Ukraine war's impact on Poland's economy as part of a week-long trip that also will take her to Brussels and a G7 finance leaders meeting in Germany.
The Treasury said in a statement that while in Warsaw, Yellen will "express her gratitude for the generosity Poland has shown in welcoming refugees" and will discuss the rising threat of food insecurity and a global minimum tax deal that will raise critical revenues.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Biden to deliver remarks on Thursday in support of Ukraine, White House says
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
IAEA delivers specialised equipment to Ukraine for security of nuclear facilities
WRAPUP 3-Putin warns West of lightning retaliation for intervention in Ukraine
COLUMN-Ukraine war escalates beyond its borders in mounting confrontation: Peter Apps