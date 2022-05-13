Yellen to meet Polish prime minister at start of trip to G7 finance meeting

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday will meet with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to discuss the Ukraine war's impact on Poland's economy as part of a week-long trip that also will take her to Brussels and a G7 finance leaders meeting in Germany.

The Treasury said in a statement that while in Warsaw, Yellen will "express her gratitude for the generosity Poland has shown in welcoming refugees" and will discuss the rising threat of food insecurity and a global minimum tax deal that will raise critical revenues.

