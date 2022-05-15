Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy: situation in Donbas region remains very difficult

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2022 00:53 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 00:50 IST
"On the 80th day of a full-scale invasion this seems especially crazy, but they are not stopping their efforts," he said in a late night video address. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday said the situation in the Donbas region remained very difficult, adding that Russian forces were still trying to demonstrate some kind of victory.

"On the 80th day of a full-scale invasion this seems especially crazy, but they are not stopping their efforts," he said in a late night video address.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

