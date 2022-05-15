Ukraine's Zelenskiy: situation in Donbas region remains very difficult

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday said the situation in the Donbas region remained very difficult, adding that Russian forces were still trying to demonstrate some kind of victory.

"On the 80th day of a full-scale invasion this seems especially crazy, but they are not stopping their efforts," he said in a late night video address.

