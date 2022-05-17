'America better positioned to lead the world in 21st century', Biden tells Indian-American social worker

The US is better positioned than any other country to lead the world in the 21st century, President Joe Biden has said, expressing hope that Americans will work together to find a common ground to make it a more just, prosperous, and secure nation, as it celebrates Asian Heritage Month.

Biden said this in a letter to Boston-based Indian-American social worker Abhishek Singh, the president of the Federation of Indian Association (FIA), New England.

"Our country faces many challenges, and the road we will travel together will be one of the most difficult in our history. Despite these tough times, I have never been more optimistic for the future of America,'' Biden wrote.

"I believe we are better positioned than any country in the world to lead in the 21st century not just by the example of our power but by the power of our example," Biden wrote in a recent letter to Singh.

In his letter to Singh, Biden pledged to be a President for all Americans.

"I am confident that we can work together to find common ground to make America a more just, prosperous, and secure nation," he wrote.

Singh along with FIA in New York and New Jersey last week launched the community celebration of "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" at the US Capitol, attended by more than dozen-and-a-half lawmakers.

The event was attended by hundreds of Indian-Americans and at least 21 US lawmakers from across states.

Prominent among them were Senator Cory Booker, and several other congressmen and women, including Raja Krishnamoorthi, Frank Pallone, David Cicilline, Sheila Jackson Lee, Mijie Sherrill, Tom Malinowski, Abigail Spanberger, Vincente Gonzalez, Susie Lee, Hakeem Sekou Jeffries, Grace Meng, Debrah Ross, Adriano Espaill, Jim McGovern, Matt Cartwright, and Jim Langevin.

Many congressmen issued a citation congratulating the FIA. Senators Jack Reed and Jeanne Shaheen sent special messages felicitating India and praising contributions made by the Indian-American community to the United States.

FIA chairman Ankur Vaidya said: "FIA is planning a grand finale of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' around India's Independence Day this year with flag hoisting at Times Square in New York City." Singh said such a "historic celebration" will take the journey forward in improving the India-US relationship and will be a new beginning of pride and respect for all.

