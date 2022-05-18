U.S. State Dept 'highly concerned' by reports of Libya clashes
18-05-2022
The U.S. State Department is highly concerned and urges armed groups in Libya to refrain from violence, spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday.
Price spoke after Libya's parliament-appointed prime minister, Fathi Bashagha, tried to take over the government but was forced back out by a rival administration that refuses to cede power.
