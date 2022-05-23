Left Menu

AAP-Twenty20 alliance not to support any front in Thrikkakara by-poll

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party's National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that 'People's Welfare Alliance', an alliance of AAP with Kerala's Twenty20 party, will not support any front in the Thrikkakara Assembly by-poll.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 23-05-2022 05:36 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 05:36 IST
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party's National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that 'People's Welfare Alliance', an alliance of AAP with Kerala's Twenty20 party, will not support any front in the Thrikkakara Assembly by-poll. Speaking to ANI, Sabu M Jacob, President of the Twenty20 Party said, "We have decided not to give support to any front in the Thrikkakara by-election. No matter who wins, Kerala is not going to change. It is up to our workers to decide what to do with the current political and social situation."

It should be free to think and use prudently without succumbing to temptations and pressures, he said. AAP Convenor in Kerala, PC Cyriac said, "In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, we have received 9,000 votes from the Thrikkakara Assembly constituency. Surely, we will have more than this time. We are progressing as an organisation here."

Earlier on May 15, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced the formation of PWA between both parties. The assembly bypoll will be held on May 31 and the counting will be on June 3. (ANI)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

