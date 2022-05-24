Kremlin says concerned by reported detention of Moldova ex-president
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-05-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 15:04 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin said on Tuesday it was concerned by the reported detention of Moldova's pro-Russian former president Igor Dodon.
Dodon was detained by Moldovan authorities on Tuesday morning, a senior official in his Party of Socialists told journalists.
"Of course, we are concerned," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in a conference call with reporters when asked about the reports. "We hope that Dodon's rights will be respected."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kremlin
- Moldova
- pro-Russian
- Dmitry Peskov
- Moldovan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Moldova: ‘A small country with a big heart’
UN not part of mediation in Moldova, but always available: Guterres
Guterres expresses solidarity as Moldova grapples with fallout of Russia’s war in Ukraine
Russian troops ill-prepared for Ukraine war, says ex-Kremlin mercenary
UN chief in Moldova amid Transnistria tension