Kremlin says concerned by reported detention of Moldova ex-president

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-05-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 15:04 IST
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin said on Tuesday it was concerned by the reported detention of Moldova's pro-Russian former president Igor Dodon.

Dodon was detained by Moldovan authorities on Tuesday morning, a senior official in his Party of Socialists told journalists.

"Of course, we are concerned," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in a conference call with reporters when asked about the reports. "We hope that Dodon's rights will be respected."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

