Japan says it scrambled jets after Russian, Chinese warplanes neared airspace during Quad

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 24-05-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 16:37 IST
Nobuo Kishi Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Japan

Japan scrambled jets after Russian and Chinese warplanes neared its airspace on Tuesday, when Tokyo was hosting the leaders of the Quad grouping of countries, Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said.

Kishi, speaking at a news conference that was shown online, said the move by Russia and China was a likely a provocation by the two countries at the time of the Quad. Tokyo hosted the leaders of the informal grouping - U.S. President Joe Biden as well as the leaders of Australia and India - at the meeting.

