Deeply pained by loss of lives due to tragic accident in Odisha: PM Modi
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he was deeply pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic accident in Odisha's Ganjam district and wished a speedy recovery for those injured.
At least six tourists from West Bengal, four of them women, were killed and 40 were injured late on Tuesday night when the bus they were traveling in rolled down the road at Kalinga Ghat on the borders of Kandhamal and Ganjam districts of Odisha, police said.
The incident took place past midnight near Durgaprasad village in Ganjam and 15 people among the injured are in serious condition, the police said on Wednesday.
''I am deeply pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic accident in Odisha's Ganjam district. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that that injured recover at the very earliest,'' PM Modi was quoted as saying in a tweet from his office.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- West Bengal
- Ganjam district
- Narendra Modi
- Ganjam
- Kalinga
- Kandhamal
- Odisha
ALSO READ
As PM, Narendra Modi doing in country what he did as CM in Gujarat, creating one India for rich and another for common people: Rahul Gandhi.
PM Narendra Modi to participate in second global Covid virtual summit on Thursday at the invitation of US President Joe Biden: MEA.
Asani impact : Olive Ridley turtle eggs perish in Ganjam
Due to lack of information about government schemes, they either remain on paper or people not entitled to it take benefit: PM Narendra Modi.
Our ties with Nepal are unparalleled: PM Narendra Modi ahead of his visit to Lumbini in Nepal.