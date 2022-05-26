Left Menu

TMC MLA sits on college principal’s chair, sparks row

Photographs of a TMC MLA sitting on the chair of a college principal in West Bengals Nadia district triggered controversy Thursday, with opposition BJP accusing the ruling party of destroying the autonomy of state-aided educational institutions.Braja Kishore Goswami, the Trinamool Congress legislator from Santipur assembly seat, told reporters that he was requested by the principal to take her seat during a recent visit to Santipur College.Principal Dr Chandrima Bhattacharya was seen sitting on a sofa beside the MLA.Goswami claimed that someone clicked the pictures and spread those on social media to malign him.

TMC MLA sits on college principal’s chair, sparks row
Photographs of a TMC MLA sitting on the chair of a college principal in West Bengal’s Nadia district triggered controversy Thursday, with opposition BJP accusing the ruling party of destroying the autonomy of state-aided educational institutions.

Braja Kishore Goswami, the Trinamool Congress legislator from Santipur assembly seat, told reporters that he was ''requested'' by the principal to take her seat during a recent visit to Santipur College.

Principal Dr Chandrima Bhattacharya was seen sitting on a sofa beside the MLA.

Goswami claimed that someone clicked the pictures and spread those on social media to malign him. Reacting to the development, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said: ''This is the true scenario of the education sector in West Bengal under the TMC rule. Even a college principal has to bow before a ruling party MLA”.

The saffron party also criticised the TMC on its Facebook page, stating that “this is the new education model courtesy Trinamool''.

Bhattacharya could not be contacted for comments.

