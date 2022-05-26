Web of statistics, cliched: Oppn slams UP budget

The opposition on Thursday slammed the Uttar Pradesh budget, with Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav calling it a web of statistics and BSP's Mayawati saying it is a cliched exercise and lacks measures in public interest.

Terming the budget a ''makad-jaal (spiderweb)'' of statistics, Yadav said this is the sixth budget of the BJP government and allocations under every head have been reduced.

''The common man does understand it. Under the double-engine government, inflation has doubled,'' he said.

''Youngsters who wanted employment are depressed. Employment is seen in the statistics but not in reality,'' Yadav said, adding that the government talks about unemployment but does not give out the figures.

He said the government failed to run schemes for the poor and for the development of the state's infrastructure.

The government talked about payment of sugarcane dues but did not mention how much is pending and when it could be paid, the Samajwadi Party chief said.

''We have seen dreams of free medicine, treatment and electricity, but this government in constantly increasing inflation,'' he added.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said the state budget was ''cliched'' and lacked credibility.

''Where is the basic work that should have been done on a priority basis by the so-called double-engine government to bring 'achche din' in the lives of crores of people of Uttar Pradesh,'' she said in a tweet in Hindi.

''How would a policy like that come about when there is a lack of clear intention? How long will this game of fooling people continue,'' she asked.

