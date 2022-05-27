Left Menu

New Zealand prime minister says she will meet with Biden at White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-05-2022 03:00 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 02:54 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday she will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House next Tuesday.

Ardern made the announcement to reporters after delivering the commencement address at Harvard University during a visit to the United States. The U.S. and New Zealand are close allies, but the meeting with Biden had been uncertain after Ardern tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

