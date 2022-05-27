New Zealand prime minister says she will meet with Biden at White House
27-05-2022
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday she will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House next Tuesday.
Ardern made the announcement to reporters after delivering the commencement address at Harvard University during a visit to the United States. The U.S. and New Zealand are close allies, but the meeting with Biden had been uncertain after Ardern tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.
