Trump must testify in New York probe, appeals court rules

Former U.S. President Donald Trump must testify under oath in the New York Attorney General’s civil investigation into his business practices, an intermediate state appeals court ruled on Thursday. A four-judge panel unanimously upheld a trial court decision from February enforcing subpoenas for Trump and his two eldest children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, to provide deposition testimony in Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation.

Factbox-How Canada, Australia, UK changed laws after mass shootings

A shooting at a Texas elementary school that killed 19 children and two teachers has revived a push for new gun safety laws in the United States, which has more firearms than people and more permissive gun laws than many other high-income countries. Over 200 mass shootings have been reported in the United States in 2022, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit research group. More than 45,000 people died from gun-related injuries, including suicides, in the United States in 2020, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Timeline of events in Texas school shooting

Following is the timeline of the shooting rampage on Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Authorities said Salvador Ramos, 18, shot and killed 19 children plus two teachers after shooting his grandmother at the house they shared. The information comes from statements by law enforcement and other public officials.

California drought could nearly halve hydropower output, boost electricity prices

The extended drought in California could lead to hydropower producing 8% of California's electricity generation compared with 15% under normal precipitation conditions, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Thursday. In its supplemental outlook, the EIA expects that the dip in hydropower generation would lead to an 8% increase in electricity generation from natural gas, an increase in energy-related carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 6%, and a roughly 5% increase in wholesale electricity prices throughout the West, it said in a press release.

U.S. FDA expands collaboration with Danone to boost baby formula supply

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it has expanded its collaboration with Danone's Nutricia business to boost supplies of specialized medical baby formula bottles to address its shortage among infants with certain allergies or critical health conditions. The health regulator said about 500,000 additional cans manufactured by Danone would be sent to the United States.

U.S. proposes offshore wind sale off California coast

The Biden administration on Thursday proposed auctioning five areas off the coast of California for offshore wind development, a critical milestone in expanding the nascent U.S. industry to Pacific waters. It is the latest in a government effort to put wind turbines along every U.S. coastline, with a goal of generating 30 gigawatts of power by 2030. President Joe Biden has said the new industry will create jobs and combat climate change.

The next U.S. abortion battle is over pills, and it's already begun

The U.S. Supreme Court has not yet released its decision that looks set to dramatically scale back abortion rights, but one of the next legal battles has already begun in a Mississippi court. That is where the manufacturer of a pill used to carry out medication abortions, Las Vegas-based GenBioPro Inc, has filed a federal lawsuit challenging the conservative state's restrictions on the pill, used in more than half of all U.S. abortions.

Man arrested after armed standoff with police in California - report

Police on Thursday arrested an armed man in Seaside, California, after a lengthy standoff with police, ending a shelter-in-place order for residents and businesses, a local television station reported. The suspect, armed with a gun, barricaded himself for about five hours on a balcony and fired at least two shots at officials, KSBW Action News 8 reported.

Wisconsin election official quits, citing Republican criticism over 2020

An election official in Wisconsin has resigned, saying he lost the backing of fellow Republicans because of his refusal to support former President Donald Trump's false claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election. The announcement by Wisconsin Elections Commission member Dean Knudson, a Republican, creates more uncertainty as the embattled panel plans to elect a chairman ahead of competitive congressional and gubernatorial elections in November.

U.S. will not prosecute ex-FBI agents who botched probe of USA Gymnastics doctor Nassar

The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it will stand by its prior decision not to file criminal charges against former FBI agents accused of botching the sex abuse investigation into former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

"This decision comes after multiple reviews and analyses of evidence gathered in the investigation of the former agents, and reflects the recommendation of experienced prosecutors," the department said in a statement.

