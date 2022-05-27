Left Menu

Lal Bihari Yadav is leader of opposition in UP Legislative Council

The appointment was made after SP leader Sanjay Lathars tenure as a House member ended on May 26. The members whose term expires in July include three each from the BSP and the BJP and one from the Congress.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-05-2022 22:01 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 22:01 IST
Lal Bihari Yadav of the Samajwadi Party was on Friday appointed the leader of opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council on Friday. Rajesh Singh, Principal Secretary, Legislative Council, said Chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh made Yadav the leader of opposition, using the powers given by the Constitution. The appointment was made after SP leader Sanjay Lathar’s tenure as a House member ended on May 26. Earlier, there was a possibility that the party would either appoint its senior leader Naresh Uttam Patel or Rajendra Chaudhary as the leader of the party in the House. Along with Lathar, the tenure of SP's Rajpal Kashyap and Arvind Kumar has also ended and now the number of SP members in the council has come down to 11 from 14. The strength of the SP in the Upper House will be further reduced on July 6. The term of 13 other members of the council will expire on that day. These will include six members of the SP. At that time, the SP would be left with only five members. The members whose term expires in July include three each from the BSP and the BJP and one from the Congress. However, the three seats of the BJP also include the seat of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who has already resigned from the membership of the House due to being elected to the assembly. Elections on 13 vacant seats are expected to be held by June end.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

