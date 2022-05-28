Left Menu

Congress to re-nominate Vivek Tankha for Rajya Sabha polls, says Kamal Nath

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 28-05-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 22:33 IST
The Congress has finalised the name of Vivek Tankha for the Rajya Sabha elections slated for June 10, the party's Madhya Pradesh unit chief Kamal Nath said on Saturday.

Of 11 Rajya Sabha seats from Madhya Pradesh, eight are with the BJP and three with Congress.

The terms of Tankha, a senior Supreme Court lawyer, as well as that of BJP's MJ Akbar and Sampatiya Uike will end in June.

The BJP's Rajya Sabha members from MP are Jyotiraditya Scindia, L Murugan, Dharmendra Pradhan, M J Akbar, Ajay Pratap Singh, Kailash Soni, Sumer Singh Solanki and Sampatiya Uike.

The Congress' Rajya Sabha MPs from the state are Tankha, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh and Rajmani Patel.

''Tankha will file his nomination papers on Monday,'' senior Congress leader K K Mishra informed.

An MP Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) secretariat official said the last date for filing nomination papers is May 31, while scrutiny of papers will take place on June 1. The last date for withdrawal of nomination is June 3.

