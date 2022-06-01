Left Menu

Cong expresses concern over ‘deteriorating’ security situation in J&K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-06-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 19:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Wednesday called for urgent measures to stop terror attacks on soft targets, including minorities and Kashmiri Pandit employees, in the valley, a party spokesperson said.

The two-day 'Nav Sankalp' workshop of the Congress commenced at Patni Top in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

The participants, including senior Congress leader Rajani Patil, accused the government of failing to ensure the safety and security of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Patil, who is the AICC in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir, expressed serious concern over the “deteriorating” security scenario in the valley leading to series of targeted killings of innocents, including members of minority communities.

“An atmosphere of fear and pain has gripped the people in Kashmir,” she said.

Kashmir has witnessed a series of targeted killings of Hindu government employees by terrorists in the recent past.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

