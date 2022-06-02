Tunisia's president sacks 57 judges, accuses them of corruption

Tunisia's President Kais Saied on Wednesday sacked 57 judges, the official gazette said, after he accused them of corruption, complicity and protecting accused persons in terrorist cases.

Saied, who seized executive power last summer, dissolved parliament and began ruling by decree in a move his opponents described as a coup, said Wednesday in a cabinet meting he will take a political decision to purge the judiciary.

(Reporting By Tarek Amara Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)