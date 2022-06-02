Nagaland BJP conducting state-wide campaign to commemorate Modi's 8 years in office

The Nagaland unit of the BJP has embarked on a state-wide campaign, highlighting the schemes initiated by the Centre for the welfare of people, as part of the celebrations marking eight years of the Narendra Modi government in the country.

Addressing a press meet at his official residence here Thursday, BJP Nagaland president and cabinet minister Temjen Imna Along said the unit has joined its counterparts in other states in conducting the campaign to generate awareness on the work undertaken by the central government to provide “seva, sushasan, gareeb kalyan” (service, good-governance and welfare of poor).

The BJP government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, completed its eight years of reign on May 30.

''Nagaland, too, has been enjoying the initiatives of BJP government along with the rest of the country We are very proud of the work done in the past eight years of the Modi government,'' the minister said.

He asserted that the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, his deputy and BJP Legislature Party leader Y Patton, had been trying its best implement all central schemes to uplift the people of the state.

''The Modi-led BJP government has empowered people in every way while initiating measures to eradicate poverty, hunger and build better health care infrastructure and roadways. It has brought about economic reforms and social reforms, making India into a self-reliant nation,'' he added.

