I'm in favour of strong opposition in country: PM Modi

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 03-06-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 16:33 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed dynastic politics and said he favoured a strong opposition in the country. Addressing an event at President Ram Nath Kovind's ancestral Paraunkh village, Modi said dynastic politics is throttling talent in the country.

He said those gripped with ''parivarwad'' (dynastic politics) are uniting against him, while people flay its ills.

He said dynastic politics must stop so that anyone born in a village can become the prime minister and or the president.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

